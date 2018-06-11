Hickory Hill apartment complex faces 18 code violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants at a Hickory Hill apartment complex are fed up with their living conditions.

Multiple people who live at the Woods at Ridgeway said they've had leaks, no air conditioning and constant pests.

Quinton Rhodes gave us a tour of all the problems in his apartment, starting with his dishwasher that's been broken for months.

"I hate to open it, but I'm going to show you anyway. There's the standing water and it's real stinky."

He then took us where water constantly drips in his laundry room, causing mold and attracting more bugs.

The air conditioning, which doesn't work, is the source.

"If it's on, then it's flooding my place. If it's off, it's flooding my place," Rhodes said.

His closet was also flooded from when the neighbors' sewage was leaking.

He says workers tore the carpet up over a month ago, but nothing's been done since.

"It's starting to get really bad to where it's not livable."

Rhodes says he's constantly stressed out about what this does to his wife and kids.

“My little girl, she woke up and her whole face was swollen and we didn’t know what it was and my wife had to take her to the hospital.”

Rhodes says the doctor said it was from the mold, and now she has to have Epipens around.

He says management won’t switch them to another apartment or let them out of their lease early, claiming these conditions are livable.

So they stay with other family members most of the time.

“It’s very frustrating.”

And he’s not the only tenant feeling that way.

“It’s just been constant problem after constant problem," said Alexis Kirkwood.

Kirkwood says she’s had issues since moving in a year ago.

“There was water backed up in my kitchen. They have yet to fix my sewage. My bathroom is leaking. My ceiling leaking.”

We also heard more complaints from others about leaks and no air.

But it’s not just problems inside the apartments. Tenants say there are also trash piles left out in the parking lots.

We tried to speak to a manager but were told to leave.

The city has 18 active code enforcement violations with the apartments right now.

We were told workers would be out for re-inspections this week.

The city says they’ll cite them for any other units not in compliance.

The apartment complex is also scheduled to be in environmental court this Friday.

We reached out to the apartment managers after being asked to leave the property but haven’t heard back.