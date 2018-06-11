× Former PTO president accused of stealing thousands from Balmoral Ridgeway Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman was indicted after allegedly stealing thousands from Balmoral Ridgeway Elementary School’s PTO program.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Tameka Harrison served as the PTO president until May 2017.

During her tenure she used the organization’s debit card to make purchases at several retail locations including Walmart, Sam’s Club and Amazon. She also filled up her car, purchased a membership to the Memphis Zoo and made a $450 withdrawal, all for personal use.

In all, investigators said she stole at least $2,400 from the organization.

When questioned in January Harrison said she “was willing to repay” the PTO. To date, she’s repaid $203.

She was indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury on one count of theft.