Former Arkansas police chief resigns after allegations of racy text messages

HARRISBURG, Ark. — The former chief of police in Harrisburg resigned Monday morning following allegations he sent sexual text messages on his city-owned phone, Mayor Randy Mills said.

Gary Hefner had recently been demoted from chief to patrolman, following what the mayor had called repeated “disrespectful behavior.”

Since then, Mills said he was made aware of screen shots of a text conversation allegedly taken from Hefner’s work phone that contained X-rated videos and images. He said he believed at least some of those images may have been sent to his phone by others or added by someone later.

But at some point, Mills said, Hefner reset his phone, deleting the conversations.

“That’s in violation of city policy,” Mills said.

Mills said Hefner was given the option to resign or face termination.

