Domino's Pizza wants to repave your city's potholes

Domino’s Pizza says potholes are putting its pizzas at risk, so the company is helping smooth out roads for delivery drivers.

That’s right — Domino’s Pizza is in the pothole-patching business, teaming with cities around the country to fill rutted roads with its “Paving for Pizza” promotion.

The company says it has already worked with four municipalities to help repair roads: Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia and Burbank, California.

They’re asking customers to nominate their hometown for pothole repairs by going to pavingforpizza.com.

“We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal,” said Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA.