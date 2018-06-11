× Cousins arrested following fight at Purple Haze nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cousins are behind bars this morning after allegedly getting into a fist fight with security guards at Purple Haze nightclub.

According to police, security were trying to escort Eddie Brooks out of the club for violating their rules early Sunday morning when he pushed one of them. That’s when Latasha Brooks allegedly jumped in, grabbed the two men by the throat and started choking them.

The subsequent fight spilled into the middle of the street where officers finally were able to separate the parties involved.

When it was all said and done, one of the security guards had two bite marks on his arm and a pregnant woman inside the club had been hit in the stomach.

Both suspects were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. In addition, Latasha Brooks was charged with assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly attacking another officer while at the Regional Medical Center. In that incident, she allegedly broke the officer’s skin, drawing blood with her nails.