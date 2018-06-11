× Briarcrest says student killed in Eads car crash

EADS, Tenn. — A fiery car crash minutes after midnight Monday morning claimed the life of a Briarcrest Christian School student.

Earle Farrell with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said he couldn’t confirm the identity of the person killed, but Briarcrest’s social media on Monday identified the student as 11th-grader Zach Kothe.

The school will hold a prayer meeting Tuesday night in Kothe’s honor.

Farrell said a resident in the 150 block of Reid Hooker Road near Monterey Road said a vehicle struck a tree in front of his home and was fully engulfed by fire.

The fire department discovered a body inside the vehicle once the fire was out.