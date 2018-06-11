Beck, Phoenix to headline Mempho Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lineup for the second Mempho Music Festival was announced on Monday and includes performances by artists like Beck and Phoenix.

“We are thrilled to be back at Shelby Farms Park for year two of the great Mempho Music Festival,” said Mempho Music Festival founder, Diego Winegardner. “We couldn’t be more excited to announce this year’s lineup, which includes an extraordinarily diverse roster of today’s hottest artists, legends of rock, funk, and soul, as well as a healthy dose of local Memphis talent.”

Post Malone, Nas,Janelle Monae, Mac DeMarco, Milky Chance, Rich The Kid, George Clinton and Parliament- Funkadelic, Larkin Poe, Sam Lewis, The Como Mamas and Danny Barnes’ Space Program are also among the talented artists scheduled to perform.

Check out the full list below.

This year the festival runs from October 6 – 7 at Shelby Farms Park. In addition to the music, food and spectacular location everyone has come to know and love, the festival will even including a camping or “glamping” option for music goers.

Tickets start at just $79 for a one day pass.

