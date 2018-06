× Turrell Police Chief: Man killed at apartment complex, suspect in custody

TURRELL, Ark. — A young man from Blytheville was killed early Saturday morning at the Turrell Manor Apartments on Hammond Street, Turrell Police Chief Perry Jennings said.

Jennings tells WREG, police have one person in custody in connection with the homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.

