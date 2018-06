× Police: Woman arrested for transporting children in pet kennels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after a video was shared online showing two children getting out of pet kennels in the 3700 block of Elvis Presley Blvd Saturday evening, Memphis Police said.

Leimome Cheeks 62, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment.

This is an an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.