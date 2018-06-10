× Police: Man shot and killed at Berclair banquet hall

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a Berclair shooting that’s left one man dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Summer, at the Summer Banquet Hall.

According to a tweet from the police, people were trying to enter a private event at the hall and were turned away. An argument started in the parking lot, and it led to gunshots being fired.

A 24-year-old man was shot and went to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Police say they were not given any suspect information at the time of the shooting

Please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information regarding this homicide.