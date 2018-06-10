Drunk driver in garbage truck crashes into several cars in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBS) – An out-of-control garbage truck wreaked havoc on a Brooklyn neighborhood, crushing cars, taking down trees and damaging a home.

The alleged drunk driver tried to run from the chaotic scene in Bensonhurst but was captured by police.

Witnesses said it’s a miracle no one was hurt.

Police said the rampage started just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The driver went down 60th Street between 18th and 19th Avenues, lost control of the private garbage truck and crashed into several cars, trees, a street sign and the front of a house.

At least nine vehicles that were parked along the street are now totaled. A white minivan was even left on top of another vehicle, crushing a blue car underneath.

“(It) was something I’ve never even seen in the movies,” witness Angelica Abuin told Rozner.

Police said 40-year-old Anthony Castaldo, of Brooklyn, came to a stop when he slammed into the front porch of a woman’s home. He allegedly jumped out of the Viking Sanitation truck and took off.

“He runs across the street to 59th Street, and they caught him there. But they arrested him, put him in the back of the car. He was completely disoriented, he had no idea what he was doing,” said witness Shane Durando.

Officers chased him on foot, then used a Taser to subdue and arrest him. He now faces a number of charges, including DWI and resisting arrest.

“I was shocked. It’s the least thing you expect on a Saturday morning when you’re looking forward to going somewhere with your fiance and then you’ve gotta deal with this,” Durando said.

It’s unclear if Castaldo was on the job at the time.