New bikes rewarded to SCS students with perfect attendance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Shelby County School students where rewarded new bikes for perfect attendance.

The District Attorney Amy Weirich’s said it’s an effective way to fight truancy.

“These are the kids on the other side of the isle. The kids that have made it to school every day. Have not been late, and you can tell by the smiles that are in this room they’re very proud, as well they should be,” Weirich said.

Twelve schools are on the DA’s watch list. As the office works to make sure students are going to and staying at school.

Parents can get in trouble for their children’s chronic absenteeism and tardiness. But this positive reinforcement has been effective in the schools.

And the students like Cameron Thomas said it’s a symbol of gratitude for their hard work.

“My grades have been good all year and I can’t wait to get my report card and show my family,” Thomas said.

Weirich said it’s more of showing appreciated to everyone involved.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to those students for a year of hard work and it’s a way of saying thank you to those parents,” Weirich said.

More than 150 students were rewarded.

The program matches truant students with trained mentors from the community who work with them and emphasize the importance of daily school attendance.