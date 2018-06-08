× Three year old kidnapped, sexually assaulted at local apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been filed after a man allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her at a local apartment complex.

According to a witness, the little girl was playing with another person at the Macon Manor Apartment on Macon when the suspect Jacobo Mendoza called her over to him. She walked a few steps towards the man, and that’s when he allegedly grabbed her by the hand and pulled her to the parking lot towards a fence.

The little girl screamed.

When her mother found her, Mendoza reportedly took off leaving the little girl with her pants around her ankles. The little girl told police Mendoza had touched her inappropriately.

Mendoza was located just down the street. Authorities said he had been drinking and was not able to give an official statement to police.

He was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.