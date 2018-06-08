× Southaven man charged with attempted murder of police officers

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven man is charged with three counts of attempted murder after police say he fired a gun at them during a standoff at an apartment complex.

It happened just before midnight Thursday night when police were called to the South Park Gardens Apartments in the 8100 block of Southpark Circle. A woman told police that Jerry Lee Beale had been making threats toward people and wouldn’t leave.

Police found Beale in an upstairs bathroom with a gun in his waistband, and said he wouldn’t comply with their orders to put his hands above his head.

When an officer used a Taser on Beale, police say he grabbed the gun from his waistband and fired at least four shots in their direction. There was a short standoff before Beale was finally restrained and arrested.

Some officers were slightly injured, but none required treatment at a hospital.

Two small children were in the apartment.

Beale’s bond is set at $1 million.