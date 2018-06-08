× Shots fired at Southaven police investigating disturbance call

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man is behind bars in Southaven after firing shots at police officers.

According to police, the suspect fired four times at them while they were investigating a disturbance call at the South Park Gardens Apartments near Highway 51 and Rasco Road around midnight.

“We do have an officer that received minor injury,” Chief Steve Pirtle told WREG. “We’re not sure at this point what caused the injury to the officer.”

They did not return fire and the man was taken into custody.

Pirtle confirmed two small children were inside the apartment but were not hurt.

The shooter’s name was not released pending formal charges being filed.