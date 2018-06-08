Shelby County mom awards scholarships in honor of son killed in unintentional shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County mother who lost her son in an unintentional shooting is using her suffering to help others.

This is the second year Tara Cash has offered scholarships to high school seniors and has even upped the number of recipients.

Cash always has her son Curtis on her mind.

“Curtis was full of life. He was the true comedian of the family," said Cash.

Curtis Johnson was at a friend’s house three years ago when one of his buddies came over with a gun.

“And was playing with the gun and it went unintentionally went off and killed my son.”

He was two weeks shy of graduating from Southwind High School with three college offers on the table.

“Taking Curtis’s life did not just take his life, but it took so many other hopes and dreams of so many other people.”

She wanted to make sure his legacy lived on.

“I found a way to funnel my energy into something positive by creating the Curtis L. Johnson memorial scholarship.”

The scholarship is for high school seniors with an interest in computer science, like Curtis.

“He was a computer genius. He loved everything about computers.”

Applicants also have to show a passion for creating solutions to end gun violence.

“It saddens me that every time I turn on the news, I see someone being killed to senseless gun violence.”

This is the second year she’s offered the scholarships. Six Memphis-area seniors are being awarded $1,000 each.

They’ll be recognized this Sunday.

“This is my way of healing. I’m helping other students continue their education, while remembering my son.”

As she puts it: Turning her pain into purpose.

If you’re interested in applying for one of the next scholarships or donating to the fund, you can go here.