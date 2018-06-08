Raleigh Springs Town Center rising from old mall’s site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you drive along Austin Peay in Raleigh you'll notice there's no trace of the old Raleigh Springs Mall — the entire area has been torn down as the city builds a major community project on the site.

The Raleigh Springs Town Center will be home to a new police precinct, the entire traffic division for the city and a state-of-the-art library.

There will be walking trails and a skate park.

Right now the work most people are seeing involves the building of a man-made lake.

"What we're doing right now is digging an 11-acre lake that's going to be able to rise and fall by about 15 feet, so that when there are heavy storms, this lake's gonna help capture a lot of the storm water runoff in the area and prevent storm water flooding for a good chunk of Raleigh," said Mary Claire Borys, project manager with the city of Memphis.

The $28 million-dollar project still has a long way to go and is not expected to open until 2019.

Developers hope it will attract people from all over the city to explore Raleigh.