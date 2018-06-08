× Police: Memphis man indicted in fatal I-40 wrong-way crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted on Thursday following a crash last year that left one man dead, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Jose Rodriguez was reportedly drunk when he hit Christopher Terrell, 31, head on in the predawn hours of October 15. The 24-year-old man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-40 when the accident occurred near the Covington Pike exit.

Terrell died from his injuries.

Rodriguez was indicted on charges of drunken and reckless driving.