Operation Dealer Sweeper leads to 16 drug arrests in Poinsett County

TRUMANN, Ark. — This morning 16 people are facing charges in Poinsett County, Arkansas following a drug sweep in the Trumann area.

The county sheriff’s office teamed up with the Trumann and Lepanto Police Departments for Operation Dealer Sweeper, which targeted people selling meth.

The suspects arrested in the sting ranged in age from 21 to 55, and half of them were women.

Investigators said more arrests are likely in the coming days.

The following people were arrested:

Nikki Pierce, 29, of Trumann, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. $25,000 dollar bond was set.

Jennifer McCrory, 34, of Dyess, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree. $1,500 bond was set.

Demetrius Buchanan, 35, of Lepanto, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree. $35,000 bond was set.

Keri Crawford, 21, of Harrisburg, Felony Delivery of Schedule III Controlled Substance 2-10 grams (Suboxone Strips). O.R. Bond was set.

Bevy Jean Kutait, 55, of Marked Tree, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. $7,500 bond was set.

Earle Bradley, 35, of Marked Tree, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. $25,000 bond was set.

Heather Smith, 23, of Trumann, Felony Possession with the Purpose to Delivery, Delivery or Manufacture of a Counterfeit Substance. Smith was charged with the following at the time of her arrest. Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Purpose to Deliver, 2 Counts of Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. $45,000 bond was set.

Charles Brownlee, 39, of Trumann, Felony Possession with the Purpose to Delivery, Delivery or Manufacture of a Counterfeit Substance. Brownlee was charged with the following at the time of her arrest. Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Purpose to Deliver, 2 Counts of Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. $75,000 bond was set.

Jerome Madden, 49, of Lepanto, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. $7,500 bond was set.

Nancy A. Scott (Goldman), 32, of Tyronza, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. $50,000 bond was set.

Brittany G. Wilbanks, 26, of Tyronza, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. $7,500 bond was set.

Rio S. Richardson, 24, of Pocahontas, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. $15,000 bond was set.

Kevin Mason, 42, of Trumann, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. $35,000 bond was set.

Heather Jane Biddle, 25, of Lepanto, 2 counts of Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. $75,000 bond was set.

Jimmy Martin, 29, of Marked Tree, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. At the time of arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) and Resisting Arrest. $75,000 bond was set.

Corey M. Booker, 44, of Trumann, Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine. $50,000 bond was set.