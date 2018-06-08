× Fight over alcohol leads to wooden club beating, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was recently taken into custody after allegedly attacking another business owner with a wooden club earlier this week.

The victim told police he was involved in a fight with Ian Jeffries, the owner of Shango’s Tobacco and More, because one of them purchased alcohol before noon. The man said he eventually just walked away.

As he was heading back to the Grizzly Mart on East Holmes Road, he noticed that a burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe was following him down the street. The man ran to the store and was followed by Jeffires, who by that point had picked up what was described as a wooden club. A second man reportedly walked in with Jeffries and the two men began punching the victim repeatedly.

The beating left the victim with a severe laceration on the back of the man’s head which required eight stitches, police said.

The entire event was captured on video.

Jeffries was charged with aggravated assault and posted his $25,000 bond later that day.

This was not the first time Jeffries has been in trouble with the law.

In 2015, Jeffries was also arrested after allegedly attacking Thaddeus Matthews at the Marlowe’s on Elvis Presley Boulevard after the host refused to have Jeffries on his show. According to police documents, he hit Matthews in the face knocking him to the ground before kicking him in the head.