FBI investigating after construction equipment used to steal ATM in Helena- West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly heading to the Mid-South after someone stole an ATM from a bank in Helen-West Helena.

WREG’s Luke Jones confirmed with police the incident happened at the Helena National Bank on Oakland Street around 3 a.m. Friday.

Initial information suggests the crook stole some construction equipment, used it to steal the ATM and then abandoned the equipment at Central High School down the street.

Officers set up crime scenes at the bank and the high school.

If you know anything that could help, call police.