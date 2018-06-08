× Cordova residents call 311 for months to get sidewalk fixed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in Cordova are fed up with a section of a sidewalk that can’t seem to get fixed.

“It’s absolutely a health hazard,” said Patricia Possel, one of the neighbors who’s been reporting the issue to 311.

The patch of sidewalk on Forest Hill-Irene Road has been a headache for Cordova neighbors since last fall, when stormwater drainage issues kicked off the problem.

Crews came out to make repairs on the street and then a hole formed on the sidewalk.

Possel said the hole was five feet wide, four feet deep and the barriers at one point were collapsed down into the hole.

She says after the hole formed, city crews at one point closed the case without fixing it because they said they couldn’t find it.

“It’s been a battle since then to get anybody to come out here and complete it.”

The city apologized to neighbors and filled it in, with concrete added in April.

But for some reason, a gap was left in the sidewalk where no concrete was added.

The request was closed in May but Possel reopened it right after, saying it wasn’t complete.

Then Thursday night, 311 representatives again said the job was done, even though the gap is still there.

The hole is not only an eyesore, but also a safety issue for bikers and people with disabilities. A piece of the sidewalk is also buckling nearby.

“Where’s the supervision?” Possel asked. “Where’s the double check? And again, this is taxpayer money.”

Possel — who is currently running for a seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives — says a problem like this shouldn’t be dragged out for so long, and hopes others in the city aren’t experiencing the same response from 311.

The city sent the following response:

“The City closed the project as completed on March 15th 2018. We have been informed that approximately two weeks after the project was completed a report was received that a “wet spot” was noted in the vicinity of the work. Scott Contractors followed up and determined the water meter was leaking on the customer’s side of the meter (it should be noted that the meter is in close proximity to the excavation). Scott Contractors made the repair to the leaking water line which involved removing a small section of the newly placed sidewalk resulting from the previous work. This section of sidewalk will be replaced the week of June 11th.”