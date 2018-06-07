× At least one dead after log truck, strawberry truck collide

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — At least one person is dead in a wreck involving a logging truck and a pickup carrying strawberries, Marshall County authorities said Thursday morning.

Rescue crews are on the scene at Highway 302 and Cayce Road. All westbound lanes are blocked.

The wreck happened around 8:15. Strawberries are scattered across the highway.

Early reports were that two people died. The Marshall County sheriff later clarified that, saying the driver of the pickup was dead and the driver of the logging truck had been taken to a hospital.

34.963655 -89.617958