Texas man bitten after severing rattlesnake’s head

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas man is recovering after a rattlesnake he decapitated bit him as he tried to dispose of its body.

According to KIII-TV, Jennifer Sutcliffe and her husband were doing yard work late last month when she spotted a rattlesnake in their yard.

Her husband severed its head with a gardening tool. When he bent down to throw away the body, the snake’s head bit him.

Following the bite, the man started having seizures, lost his vision and suffered internal bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent 26 doses of antivenom.

Doctors say if you are bitten by a snake, do not bring it to the emergency room. Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health recommends getting a description of the snake and its markings.

Also, leave the wound at or below heart level and try to clean out the wound if possible.

If you are bitten, you should:

Sit down and stay calm

Gently wash with warm soapy water

Remove jewelry or tight clothing

Keep the bitten area still

Call the Oklahoma Center for Poison & Drug Information.

Do not: