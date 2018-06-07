× Man accused of setting up robbery that led to shooting arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man police say set up a robbery that led to a shooting Wednesday morning has been taken into custody.

On Wednesday officers responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Buchanan and found a man identified as Kevin Jackson unresponsive in the front seat of a 2002 Toyota Corolla.

While investigating, another man approached officers saying he had also been inside the vehicle when the shooting happened. He said he was speaking with a man in the 3400 block of Vernon when a suspect walked up and opened fire. Jackson was struck by the gunfire.

The man said he drove to Buchanan where Jackson passed out. He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

From the information, officers were able to identify the suspect as David Braxton. Braxton admitted to police that he set up the meeting between the men with the sole intent of robbing them. The suspects agreed that anything taken during the robbery would be split equally among them, police said, but unfortunately for them the victims took off before anything could be taken.

Braxton was charged with attempted especially aggravated robbery