Ismael Lopez autopsy complete, but DA says it won't be released

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Nearly a year after a Southaven man was shot to death by police, his autopsy is complete.

But District Attorney John Champion said Thursday there was no way he was releasing the report to the public, saying it is part of his ongoing investigation.

Ismael Lopez was shot to death through the door of his home July 23 when officers, who had been dispatched to serve a warrant at a house across the street, were sent to the wrong address.

Police have said Lopez cracked the door and had a weapon, but his attorneys deny that. Lopez had no warrants.

The shooting sparked protest against Southaven Police by members of the Latino community.

The autopsy report has been delayed due to a backlog in cases. Mississippi’s crime lab in Jackson was down to one employee as of May.