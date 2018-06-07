× Downtown flasher caught in the act, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after reportedly being caught by police exposing himself to motorists downtown.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at 322 North Main Street.

According to police, they were called to the area after Justin Smith started showing off his body to drivers. When officers arrived on the scene, Smith quickly put his clothes back on and was taken into custody.

The 33-year-old man was charged with indecent exposure.