Thieves target business owner on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of Dresses Unlimited Boutique on Lamar Avenue is making repairs after someone ripped an air conditioning unit off her store early Wednesday morning.

April Glover said her alarm company called at around 2:24 a.m. and told her someone was at her store. Glover got to the business before police and saw someone had removed a metal cage from outside one of her windows and taken the AC unit inside.

Glover said it will cost around $1,000 to replace the unit and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

“I just hate for my customers to be without air and it’s so hot outside,” said Glover.

Glover said two other nights this week her alarm company notified her that someone was on the roof of her business. She thinks they were trying to get inside.

Glover can’t understand why thieves would target her store when she has done so much over the last seven years to help the neighborhood.

“We keep the streets clean and give away free items to people who are less fortunate, we give food away twice a year to help people in the community who are hungry,” said Glover.

Glover said she has also given odd jobs to homeless people in the community.

She said police did question one man who appeared at the scene, but so far have not made any arrests.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.