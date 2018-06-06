× Mother wanted after baby eats lethal amount of crack in West Memphis hotel

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police are looking for a mother wanted on homicide charges after her baby swallowed a lethal amount of crack.

Kadaysha Bedford, 34, allegedly left the drugs out in a hotel room at the Crown Inn, where her 17-month-old son ate them May 2, police say.

In addition to second-degree murder, Bedford is also wanted on three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor because three other children were in the room.

The child’s father, Anthony Lewis, 37, is already in custody on the same charges, plus illegal possession of a firearm. He is in jail on two bonds of $25,000 and $125,000.

Anyone with information on Bedford is asked to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.