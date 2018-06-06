× Mitchell Heights man fighting for his life following overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life this morning following an early morning shooting in the Mitchell Heights area.

This all happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday near Buchanan Avenue and National Street.

Police said the victim was sitting in a car near Vernon when someone fired several shots at him. He drove to a house on Buchanan Avenue for help.

From there, he was taken to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests and we’re still waiting for a description of the gunman.