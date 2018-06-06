× Juveniles in stolen vehicles lead Southaven police on chase after Tanger Outlets theft

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Four juveniles are in custody following a theft at the Tanger Outlets mall that led Southaven police to chase them into Memphis.

According to police, the juveniles were riding around the shopping center in two stolen trucks. Police were called after they reportedly threw something at a shopper.

As that person was calling 911, the juveniles drove to the back of Tanger Outlets, knocked a woman to the ground and grabbed her purse. The woman is expected to be okay, police said.

The juveniles took off heading up Airways and eventually made their way to Stateline and Tchulahoma. It was at that location that officers threw out Stop Sticks in an attempt to stop them. The first truck reportedly hit the stakes and came to a stop, but the second vehicle drove in the ditch and kept going, striking a patrol car in the process.

As police took off after that vehicle, the damaged vehicle once again started to run from police. Those individuals eventually jumped from the damaged truck and got into the other, before all four took off once more.

The juveniles eventually crashed at Southbridge and Forest View near Parkway Village.

