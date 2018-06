× Deputies: Fayette county juvenile dead, shot by brother

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. — A juvenile is tragically dead after he was shot by his brother early this morning.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department told us the incident happened on Feather Chapel Drive.

The brother was taken into custody but has not been charged at this time, deputies said. They also did not confirm the names or the ages of the juveniles involved.

WREG is working to learn more.