Deputies: 71-year-old Bolivar man reported missing

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a 71-year-old man who has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

Jeff “J.L.” Shinault was last seen walking south on J.B. Russell Road towards Mecklingburg Drive in Bolivar around 4 p.m. Tuesday. At the time, he was reportedly wearing jeans, a white t-shirt and beige shoes. He’s approximately 5’8″ tall, 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He will also be hunch back.

Deputies said Shinault suffers from seizures and Alzheimers.

If you see him call the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 228-3070.