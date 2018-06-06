× Code Orange Ozone Advisory active for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A health alert for the Mid-South Wednesday morning. The Memphis area is under a Code Orange Ozone Advisory today.

That means that ozone levels in the metro area will exceed air quality standards.

High ozone levels can cause nose, eye, throat and lung irritation, and aggravate existing conditions. The health department said sensitive groups — like people with asthma and other respiratory problems — should avoid being outside.

They’re also advising people to carpool or use mass transit.

MATA will offer 25 cent fares today to help encourage people to leave their cars at home.