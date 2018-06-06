× Brian Lawler arrested after allegedly not paying for hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brian Lawler, the son of Jerry “The King” Lawler, was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly not paying for a hotel room.

According to the police report, Lawler and another man, Terry Teague, checked into the Hampton Inn on Peabody Place using a company credit card. The next day it was discovered the card didn’t have sufficient funds.

Both men said they didn’t have the money to pay for the room and were arrested.

They were charged with theft of services.