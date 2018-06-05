× Wildlife officials issue warning after coyote captured in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Wildlife officers are warning people in the Mid-South to be on the lookout for coyotes.

A-1 Wildlife Service said they recently caught a coyote in Bartlett. They set up a trap for the animal after receiving several reports of sightings in the area.

Officials said it’s important that you report any wild animals roaming your neighborhood, because they could pose a danger to you and your pets.

It took about two weeks to catch the coyote which will be set free in a rural area.