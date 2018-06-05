× Tigers’ Bowlan drafted by Royals in 2nd round

MEMPHIS – Junior right-handed pitcher Jonathan Bowlan was selected in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals Monday night. Bowlan is the Tigers second-highest draft pick in program history, being selected with the No. 58 overall pick.

Bowlan made 14 starts this season, recording a 3.71 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched. He became the first Tiger since 2013 to record 100 strikeouts in a season.

Earlier this season, Bowlan set the Memphis and American Athletic Conference record with 18 strikeouts in a complete-game win over USF. The 18 strikeouts, all of which were swinging, are the most by a pitcher in a Division I game this season.

In his three-year Memphis career, Bowlan struck out 211 batters in 224 innings pitched and recorded a 3.90 ERA.

Bowlan is the Tigers highest draft pick since Dave Anderson was selected with the 22nd overall pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981.

A second-generation Tiger, Bowlan’s father, Mark, was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 19th-round of the 1989 draft. Mark Bowlan pitched at Memphis from 1987-89 and threw the only perfect game in program history, against Louisville in 1987.