× Teen arrested after alleged rape attempt on friend’s mother

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An Arlington mother says she fought back after her son’s teenage friend allegedly tried to sexually assault her during a sleepover.

Jordan Corter, 18, of Bartlett is charged with attempted rape and sexual battery.

The woman told police two boys were staying with her son at their house Sunday night. Around 2:30 a.m., Corter knocked on her locked bedroom door.

When she opened the door, Corter allegedly pushed her onto the bed and put his hand inside her pajama shorts. She jerked away, striking herself in the face and causing a black eye.

The woman then kneed Corter in the groin, grabbed a pistol and placed it in his face, ordering him to leave, according to a police report.

She went to work the next morning, then went to police.

Corter, according to police, cried when he was arrested at his mother’s home.