× Collierville police search for teen who may have drowned

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are out searching for the body of a juvenile who reportedly didn’t return after swimming in Collierville.

According to police, they received a call around 7 p.m. Monday saying the teen and a couple of friends went swimming in a pond in the 800 block of Frank Road behind Collierville High School.

The 16-year-old teen reportedly was having trouble and disappeared. The rest of the juveniles returned for help.

Police searched yesterday evening, but were unable to locate the juvenile.

They are continuing their search this morning.