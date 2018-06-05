Police arrest suspects accused of targeting Latinos in crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars on four counts of robbery after several people in Parkway Village were robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects are accused of committing the crime in a span of just two hours.

Police say two crooks started early Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on Curtis Street.

Two Hispanic men were changing oil when the gunmen walk up and tell them to get on the ground and and give them everything they have.

Then, 45 minutes later, the two robbers head over to Knightway.

This time two Hispanic men were in their driveway looking at speakers when they suddenly found themselves staring down the barrel of a handgun and rifle.

The armed robbers hit their last spot 55 minutes later on Grenoble Street where they are accused of robbing a couple of Hispanic men at an apartment complex.

It was easy for one woman to point out what homes have been robbed in the area.

She has lived in the neighborhood for several years, and is a victim herself.

Her family has been robbed at gunpoint, three times.

"I put some fences on my window and added ADT systems," she said.

However, she says she still doesn't feel safe.

Just like many others in the area, she has children and fears what could happen - especially as she recalls the night her was hit too.

"My daughter was screaming. She was so scared."

We tried to talk with some of the victims. They said they are also living in fear and hope to move out of the neighborhood.

Before the suspects could rob anyone else, police pulled into the apartment complex and captured the suspects after a brief footchase.

All of the robberies were no more than five minutes away from each other.