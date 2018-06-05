Pass It On: An Arkansas woman helps a Maryland couple in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Summer vacation is here for many, and it's time to hit the road and travel.

One Maryland couple decided to stop in West Memphis, but they missed out on the southern hospitality.

The stretch of Interstate 40 through West Memphis is a very busy roadway.

After spending long hours driving, some travelers make the stop at the Arkansas Welcome Center.

"We had an elderly couple yesterday that came in for some information. While they were here, someone broke into their car and took the woman's purse. All of her ID's and credit cards were in that purse. We just felt sorry for the couple," our play maker, Brenda, said.

The Adkins are from Maryland.

They have no family in town, no cash and no credit cards. So Brenda reached out to us.

"We just wanted to show the love of Arkansas to them, and that we're concerned about their well-being," Brenda said. "They're waiting on their daughter to send them some money, and they're waiting for a window to be sent in to repair their car."

After hearing this sad story. I grab the Pass It On cash.

We're going to pass on $300 from News Channel 3, and $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

Brenda doesn't waste any time.

She asked Mr. Mrs. Adkins to come back to the welcome center, and we spotted the car moments later.

At this point, Brenda counted out the cash.

"There's $300 from News Channel 3, and $300 from another source," she said.

"Oh my goodness. Bless your heart, but we didn't really expect anything like this," Mrs. Adkins said.

How does this make our Maryland travelers feel?

"We're okay. We're thankful that nothing worse happened," they said.

You have to love their attitude about Pass It On.

