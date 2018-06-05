× Officials searching for missing 13-year-old Mississippi girl

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for 13-year-old Madison Almond, who is feared to be endangered.

She was last seen May 22 around 8:45 p.m. at 29 County Road 235 in Tishomingo County.

Madison is described as a white female, 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with light brown hair, green eyes and the word “faith” tattooed on her right arm.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the Corinth Police Department at (662)-286-3377.