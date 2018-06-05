Deputies investigating after father found dead in Earle apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARLE, Ark. — The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment in the 700 block of Fulton Street in Earle Tuesday.

Family members identified the victim as Lonnell Jackson Sr., who was a janitor at Earle High School.

A neighbor told WREG he heard several thuds coming Jackson's apartment around 3 a.m. followed by silence.

Jackson leaves behind two children, his ex-wife says.

The sheriff's office has ruled Jackson's death a homicide.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.