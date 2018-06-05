× Kellie Pickler to star in Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at Graceland’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Hallmark Channel Original Movie will soon start production right here in Memphis at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

“Christmas at Graceland” will star country superstar Kellie Pickler as an executive who travels to the Bluff City on business. Despite trying to focus on her job, she can’t help but start to rekindle the magic with an old flame, Clay.

Very few other details have been released about the movie but we do know the music will feature not only Elvis Presley’s beloved Graceland, but some of the Christmas music he made popular throughout the years as well.

“Not only are we thrilled to take viewers into one of America’s most beloved private residences, home of the late, great Elvis Presley, we are also thrilled to put the soundtrack of Elvis’ legendary career behind our romantic holiday movie,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming & Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks.

Production on the film will start on July 9.