Confrontation on Beale Street leads to shots being fired, three behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are now behind bars after shots were fired near the corner of Beale Street and B.B. King Boulevard early Monday morning.

According to the police report, Sierra Howell, Joseph Beadle and Cassandra Arnold confronted the male victim, and allegedly jumped him. They punched and kicked the victim, the police report said. But it wasn’t until the man fought back, punching Howell in the face, that she stepped a few feet away and pulled a gun from her purse.

As the victim started to back away, it was Beadle who grabbed the gun and opened fire, striking a nearby car, police said.

The weapon was then stuffed in Arnold’s purse who finally got rid of it behind a mail box on Beale Street once police arrived.

Beadle was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon. Howell was charged with aggravated assault while Arnold was charged with tampering with evidence.

All are scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.