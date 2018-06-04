× West Memphis officer-involved shooting ruled justified

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis police officer involved in a fatal interstate shooting was just cleared of wrongdoing by state prosecutors in a preliminary investigation.

Investigators say the officer fired several shots at Ronald Clinton after he drove into coming traffic on I-40 on May 21. They say Clinton had just robbed a Walmart.

The officer is still on paid administrative leave until the internal investigation is complete.

The West Memphis Police Department released a statement saying, “The state prosecutors office did give us a preliminary justified ruling in their investigation of this shooting. The officer in question will remain on paid administrative leave until our internal investigation is concluded. We would like to thank the Arkansas State Police and the Second Judicial Prosecutors Office for their diligent work on this case.”