× Suspects steal $6,000, 140 packs of cigs from North McLean store in two minutes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two minutes. That’s how long police said it took for a pair of crooks to break into a local store and steal more than $6,000.

The incident happened at the Mini Mart located at 643 North McLean Boulevard early Saturday morning.

According to police, the suspects pulled up to the store in a white Nissan Maxima. One man exited the vehicle and glanced through the window and door before running back to the vehicle to grab a brick.

Smashing the glass window, the suspects then scurried into the store, grabbed a box and stuffed$2,300 from the cash drawer, a deposit bag containing $1852, two money bags containing a total of $2,100, and 140 packs of cigarettes into it.

They then fled eastbound on Tutwiler and then south on McLean.