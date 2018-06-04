× Search continues for missing 5-year-old presumed dead in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continued over the weekend for the five-year-old who police say was beaten to death by his father and then dumped in a rural area.

It’s been two months since little Joe Clyde Daniels was last seen alive in his Dickson County home, but crews didn’t give up the search over the weekend. At least 40 people and K-9 units covered a search area on foot while paragliders helped from above.

At one point, crews taped off an area near a local cemetery, but that proved to be nothing, WTVF reported.

As the crews relentlessly searched, the boy’s parents – Joseph and Krystal Daniels – sat in jail.

Shortly after the search began for his son several months ago, the father reportedly confessed to beating Joe Clyde to death, putting him in the trunk of his car and then dumping his body in a remote location, police said. His mother was reportedly present at the time of her son’s death and failed to report the homicide despite multiple opportunities to do so.

They’ve both been charged and scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Protesters said they’ll be ready outside the courtroom that morning, WSMV reported.