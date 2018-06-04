× Police: Two men dead after shooting in Grahamwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two mean are dead after a shooting at Treadwell and Guernsey in Grahamwood Monday night, Memphis Police said.

When authorities arrived on the scene, one victim was pronounced dead and another was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The injured victim was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

