Police investigating separate overnight shootings that left two men injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings that left two men injured.

Police said the shooting happened as an adult male and a juvenile were walking to the store just after midnight on Enterprise Avenue in Orange Mound. The victims told authorities a SUV pulled up beside them and someone inside yelled “Four way.”

They turned to ask who it was and that’s when someone inside opened fire.

The adult was hit and both victims took off running to a nearby location for help.

The second shooting happened several minutes later as the victim was sitting at a red light at Central Avenue and East Parkway. That man was shot in the chest, but told police he didn’t hear a gunshot or know where the bullet came from.